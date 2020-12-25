Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $169.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.66. 627,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after buying an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

