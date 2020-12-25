Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Embraer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 272.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Embraer by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 587,359 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Embraer by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,324,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.