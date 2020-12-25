Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,702 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.60% of Emerald worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 42.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 465,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerald by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Emerald by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Emerald by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerald by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

In other news, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EEX opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

