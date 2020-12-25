Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $19,938.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002360 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,750,660 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

