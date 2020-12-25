Empty Set Dollar 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.16 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $234.11 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00133442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00666984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00161143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00352962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00095748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 212,530,179 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

