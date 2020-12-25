Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $579,222.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $579,222.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00411708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00028189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002367 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 182,548.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinall, CoinBene, DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

