Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $2.09. Energous shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 141,144 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $27,824.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,025 shares of company stock worth $95,895. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 236.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

