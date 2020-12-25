Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.70

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
The company has a market cap of $765.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.
In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
