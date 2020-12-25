Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.70

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $765.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

