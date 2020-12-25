ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.82

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 5825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

XNGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ENN Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

