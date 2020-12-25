Envista Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 333 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 376% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Envista by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after acquiring an additional 96,842 shares in the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

