EOS Price Tops $2.62 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00010713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $4.25 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,616,058 coins and its circulating supply is 938,916,047 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

