Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.75 on Thursday. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,316,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after acquiring an additional 489,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $730,089.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,504. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

