EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on ESLOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

