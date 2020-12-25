EUNO (EUNO) Trading 34.8% Higher Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.56 million and $529.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00546238 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000254 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 355.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 205.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,072,792,113 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

