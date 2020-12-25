Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $128.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,601,000 after buying an additional 750,062 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.95. 72,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,288. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 269.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

