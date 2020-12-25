Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock worth $2,241,263 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

