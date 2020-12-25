Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,440,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock worth $223,614,098. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.93. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Several research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.