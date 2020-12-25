Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Up 9.4%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shares shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.08. 886,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,030,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 217,395 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

