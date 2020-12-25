Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Up 9.4%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shares shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.08. 886,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,030,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on XAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 217,395 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exantas Capital Company Profile (NYSE:XAN)
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.