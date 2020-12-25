ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0774 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $453,105.57 and $7,809.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014076 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

