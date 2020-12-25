Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,300,650.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.71 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Exelixis by 148.1% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,694,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exelixis by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after buying an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 893.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 887,855 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Exelixis by 213.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,225,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 833,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $18,917,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

