ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 27,724 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 197.2% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 150,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 524,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 1,565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,069,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,491,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,277,796. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,243,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,325 and sold 1,109,261 shares valued at $2,836,928. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $306.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

PDLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

