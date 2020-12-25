ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,316 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $9.10 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

