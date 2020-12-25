ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,276 ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF in the second quarter worth $468,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VALT opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.