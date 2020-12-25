ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4,994.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,273,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

