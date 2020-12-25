Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.27.

NYSE EXR opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

