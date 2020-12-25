Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report sales of $241.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $267.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $954.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.60 million to $961.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $983.70 million to $990.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 537,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $861.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

