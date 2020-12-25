Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.78 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report sales of $241.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $267.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $954.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.60 million to $961.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $986.89 million, with estimates ranging from $983.70 million to $990.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 537,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $861.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit