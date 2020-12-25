Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

