FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,383. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

