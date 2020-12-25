FansTime Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,881.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $334,652.99 and $218,881.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00134734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00663073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00164075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00096181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060418 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, FCoin, HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.