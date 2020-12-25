Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $60.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

NYSE FTCH opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.52. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,144,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 806,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after acquiring an additional 541,967 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.