Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL) Shares Up 14.8%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL)’s stock price shot up 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 11,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 495,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL)

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

