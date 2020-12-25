Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.