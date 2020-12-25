Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

