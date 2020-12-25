Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

