Filecoin Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $257.40 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $23.97 or 0.00099548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00682037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00139291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00353246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,584,205 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

