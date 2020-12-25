Financial Analysis: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) vs. Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00% Golar LNG -55.97% 0.73% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and Golar LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33 Golar LNG 0 1 4 0 2.80

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.99%. Golar LNG has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.71%. Given Golar LNG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Golar LNG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.05 $930.23 million $5.09 4.83 Golar LNG $448.75 million 2.03 -$211.96 million N/A N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Golar LNG.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations. As of April 16, 2020, it operated twelve LNG carriers, one FSRU, and two FLNGs. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

