Financial Review: WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) & Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and WEC Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55% WEC Energy Group 16.26% 11.36% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and WEC Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 32.58 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -15.74 WEC Energy Group $7.52 billion 3.75 $1.14 billion $3.58 24.98

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunnova Energy International and WEC Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 1 7 1 3.00 WEC Energy Group 4 4 3 0 1.91

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus price target of $42.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. WEC Energy Group has a consensus price target of $94.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given WEC Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEC Energy Group is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.9 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 36,500 miles of overhead distribution lines and 34,100 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 503,200 line transformers; and approximately 49,500 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

