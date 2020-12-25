FinNexus (FNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $462,125.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $462,125.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00316599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

