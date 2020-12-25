First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of FBP opened at $9.13 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

