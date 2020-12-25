First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) Shares Gap Down to $3,010.00

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3,010.00, but opened at $2,890.00. First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) shares last traded at $3,055.00, with a volume of 2,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,899.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,932.98. The company has a market capitalization of £839.92 million and a PE ratio of 58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

