First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $785.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $806.80 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $494.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

FHN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 5.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 5.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

