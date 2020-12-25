First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 21.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

