First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:FPA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.