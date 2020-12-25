First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

FCAL stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $55.45.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also: Market Perform

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit