First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

FCAL stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $55.45.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.