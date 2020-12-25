First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FCA)

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FCA stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

