First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

SKYY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 192,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,466. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $98.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19.

