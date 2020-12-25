First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ DALI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.