First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Trading Up 1.3% After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 41,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 14,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.