First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

DVLU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

