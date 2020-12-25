First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$60.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 208,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,566. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

